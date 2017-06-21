Holy Hill seminary reaffirms rejection of demolition plans at Berkeley site

Pacific School of Religion will reconfigure some office space and spruce up two on-campus dorms as part of a "sustainable solution" for housing its students, the seminary has announced. Additionally, PSR has sold a residential building at 2479 Le Conte Ave. to a "Holy Hill" neighbor, Zaytuna College , as part of the latest iteration of its "plans to better steward our campus resources and leverage our real estate property toward fulfilling our mission of preparing theologically and spiritually rooted leaders for social transformation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.