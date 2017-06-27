Good Morning, News: Republicans Scheme to Hurt Millions and War With...
It's as bad as you figured. According to the new CBO report that dropped yesterday, the Senate's version of Obamacare repeal would leave 22 million people without health insurance by 2026-and nearly 15 million next year, compared to current law.
