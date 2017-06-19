'GarciaLive Volume Nine' Features Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders Show From 1974

The next installment of the Jerry Garcia live archival series GarciaLive will feature an official recording of a previously uncirculated show from 1974 and is due out July 28 via Round Records/ATO Records. GarciaLive Volume Nine was recorded at the famed Keystone in Berkeley, California on August 11, 1974 and finds Jerry Garcia joined by keyboardist/vocalist Merl Saunders .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.