Free speech, free tuition discussed as Yale, Cambridge heads visit UM

Leaders from the world's top universities visited Ann Arbor on Monday, June 26 to help the University of Michigan celebrate its 200th birthday, sharing their thoughts on issues facing higher education, including campus free speech and college affordability. The discussion was UM's second bicentennial colloquium, hosting leaders of institutions like Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Cambridge and Oxford to as UM looks forward to its next century in higher education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.