Free speech, free tuition discussed as Yale, Cambridge heads visit UM
Leaders from the world's top universities visited Ann Arbor on Monday, June 26 to help the University of Michigan celebrate its 200th birthday, sharing their thoughts on issues facing higher education, including campus free speech and college affordability. The discussion was UM's second bicentennial colloquium, hosting leaders of institutions like Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Cambridge and Oxford to as UM looks forward to its next century in higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Sweet J
|17,524
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|third annual native american walk for sobriety,...
|17 hr
|ghostdancer1890
|1
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Sun
|Sally
|3
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC