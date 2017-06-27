Free speech, free tuition discussed a...

Free speech, free tuition discussed as Yale, Cambridge heads visit UM

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Leaders from the world's top universities visited Ann Arbor on Monday, June 26 to help the University of Michigan celebrate its 200th birthday, sharing their thoughts on issues facing higher education, including campus free speech and college affordability. The discussion was UM's second bicentennial colloquium, hosting leaders of institutions like Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Cambridge and Oxford to as UM looks forward to its next century in higher education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 3 hr Sweet J 17,524
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,947
third annual native american walk for sobriety,... 17 hr ghostdancer1890 1
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Sun Sally 3
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Jun 16 A Thought 31
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC