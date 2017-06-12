Free Berkeley screening of documentary on coal and mining communities

An advocacy group that seeks to derail plans to transport coal to Oakland on trains for shipment overseas will host a free screening of "From the Ashes" on June 22. The National Geographic documentary looks at communities across the country that wrestle with the legacy of the coal industry as they contemplate their future under the Trump Administration, according to the event sponsor, No Coal in Oakland . "From Appalachia to the West's Powder River Basin, the film goes beyond the rhetoric of the 'war on coal' to present compelling and often heartbreaking stories about what's at stake for our economy, health, and climate," an event note reads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.