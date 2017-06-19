Fourth Messenger Gets East Coast Premiere at Nymf

New York Musical Festival and 4M Productions will present the East Coast premiere of THE FOURTH MESSENGER, a contemporary Western re-imagining of the Buddha legend featuring a flawed, female Buddha figure, as part of the New York Musical Festival. The production, which begins performances on Tuesday, July 18th at The Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row includes book and lyrics by Tanya Shaffer and music and additional lyrics by Vienna Teng, and is directed by Broadway director Matt August .

