Former UC Berkeley employee told to l...

Former UC Berkeley employee told to lie on taxes, per lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A former UC Berkeley employee who worked closely with outgoing Chancellor Nicholas Dirks's family is suing the school and the regents who oversee it. In a lawsuit filed Monday in Alameda County Superior Court, Alice McNeil alleges that she performed personal jobs for Dirks's family and then was pushed out after refusing to lie about it on tax forms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 19 min Carnac The Magnif... 17,519
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Jun 16 A Thought 31
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Jun 15 RiccardoFire 2
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC