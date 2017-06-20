Former UC Berkeley employee told to lie on taxes, per lawsuit
A former UC Berkeley employee who worked closely with outgoing Chancellor Nicholas Dirks's family is suing the school and the regents who oversee it. In a lawsuit filed Monday in Alameda County Superior Court, Alice McNeil alleges that she performed personal jobs for Dirks's family and then was pushed out after refusing to lie about it on tax forms.
