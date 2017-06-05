For the unlucky not the few: Michael Lewis narrates the parable of...
In 2012 Moneyball author Michael Lewis gave addressed Princeton University. He tells the gilded youth arranged before him that they "owe a debt to the unlucky".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anorak.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,510
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 9
|cliche black stan...
|1
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC