Experts: Uber must make changes at top to fix culture woes

11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Uber must get rid of leaders who tolerate bad behavior and hire people who don't - including up to the chief executive - experts say, as the ride-hailing company gets ready to announce significant changes to its culture and management. Uber's board has adopted the recommendations of former Attorney General Eric Holder, who investigated its toxic culture of harassment and bullying.

