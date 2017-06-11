Editorial: Tell voters what school bonds will cost them? Scary idea, legislators find
School officials and many state legislators want to keep voters in the dark about the most fundamental information related to billions of dollars of school bonds: Their cost to taxpayers. In local elections, school districts seeking voter approval for construction bonds pack ballot language with wordy feel-good descriptions of what the money will buy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,510
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 9
|cliche black stan...
|1
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC