Editorial: Bill would help curb deceitful school bond measures
School officials and many state legislators want to keep voters in the dark about the most fundamental information related to billions of dollars of school bonds: Their cost to taxpayers. Each election local districts seeking voter approval for construction bonds pack ballot language with wordy feel-good descriptions of what the money will buy.
