Durant Hotel reopens as Graduate Berkeley, keeps up the 'collegiate feel'
If you're staying at Graduate Berkeley , and momentarily forget what city you're in, there's plenty inside the hotel to remind you. Front desk agent Lizzy Strong displays a bio card with her favorite subject and the name of her favorite professor : just enough of a "collegiate feel," as Strong expressed it, to remind any disoriented visitors that they are a block from one of the world's top universities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|15 hr
|Lisancali
|17,526
|third annual native american walk for sobriety,...
|Mon
|ghostdancer1890
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 25
|Sally
|3
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC