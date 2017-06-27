Does $15 minimum wage kill jobs? Experts debate Seattle's results
In this May 14, 2014, file photo, waiter Spencer Meline serves a customer at Ivar's Acres of Clams restaurant on the Seattle waterfront. Two new reports examining the impact of a minimum wage increase in the city delivered conflicting results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|16 hr
|Sweet J
|17,524
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|third annual native american walk for sobriety,...
|Mon
|ghostdancer1890
|1
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Sun
|Sally
|3
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC