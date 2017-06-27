Digital divide closing but new a under-connecteda class emerges
BERKELEY >> California faces a growing class of “under-connected” households that rely only on smartphones for online access, a trend that may worsen the state's economic inequality, according to a report released Monday by UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. In 2017, more Californians - 87 percent of the state's households - had broadband Internet connectivity at home.
