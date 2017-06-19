Dianne Feinstein defends Janet Napoli...

Dianne Feinstein defends Janet Napolitano, Berkeley during Senate hearing on campus free speech

After a school year marked by outbursts of protests, some of which escalated into violence on college campuses, the Senate Judiciary Committee convened a hearing to discuss the assault on the First Amendment occurring in higher education. Ranking committee member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., used part of her time to defend University of California President Janet Napolitano for her leadership during the controversy surrounding Ann Coulter's canceled lecture at the University of California, Berkeley.

