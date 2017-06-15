Crowded Fire to Present Christopher Chen's a Tale of Autumn
Crowded Fire Theater In his inaugural commission as Crowded Fire's Playwright-in-Residence, Christopher Chen tackles the power structures inherent in large corporations. Set in a parallel world, A TALE OF AUTUMN is a psychological rise-to-power fable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|7 hr
|Richtown Boss
|33
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|12 hr
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|15 hr
|Gino
|30
|Warriors to the White House?
|Wed
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Wed
|Dippy do wah
|2
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Jessica209
|80
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC