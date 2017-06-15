Crowded Fire to Present Christopher C...

Crowded Fire to Present Christopher Chen's a Tale of Autumn

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Crowded Fire Theater In his inaugural commission as Crowded Fire's Playwright-in-Residence, Christopher Chen tackles the power structures inherent in large corporations. Set in a parallel world, A TALE OF AUTUMN is a psychological rise-to-power fable.

Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

