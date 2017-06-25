Corey Powell, Michael Bastedo
Corey Charles Powell and Michael Nelson Bastedo were married June 24 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Kristen A. Renn, a friend of the couple who became a minister with American Marriage Ministries for the occasion, officiated at the Museum of Art at the University of Michigan, the campus where the grooms both work.
