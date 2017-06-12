City of Berkeley to vote on Urban Shield war games and weapons expo

KPFA: This coming Tuesday, June 20, the Berkeley City Council will hold a special meeting starting at 6 p.m. to decide whether or not to keep sending officers to the annual Urban Shield war games and weapons expo, which is billed as the world's largest tactical training exercise for law enforcement and first responders. One of the expo's best-selling T-shirts reads "Black Rifles Matter."

