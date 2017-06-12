City of Berkeley to vote on Urban Shield war games and weapons expo
KPFA: This coming Tuesday, June 20, the Berkeley City Council will hold a special meeting starting at 6 p.m. to decide whether or not to keep sending officers to the annual Urban Shield war games and weapons expo, which is billed as the world's largest tactical training exercise for law enforcement and first responders. One of the expo's best-selling T-shirts reads "Black Rifles Matter."
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|US Army Vet
|20,941
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Not Bob
|17,513
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Fri
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 15
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC