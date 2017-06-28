Chinese Reporters Say Blocked From Sichuan Landslide Coverage
Several Chinese journalists say they were pulled off reporting on the weekend's landslide in Sichuan on government orders as part of what they called increasing curbs on coverage of natural disasters under President Xi Jinping. At least 73 people are missing and 10 people are confirmed to have been killed after the landslide engulfed Xinmo village in the mountainous southwestern province early on Saturday, according to the latest official figures on Wednesday.
