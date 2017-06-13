Check out the new video by Green Day, then go see the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act in Oakland.
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong performs in a small-venue show at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act which formed in the East Bay has released the video for "Revolution Radio."
