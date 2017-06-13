'Changing Our Minds' explores psyched...

'Changing Our Minds' explores psychedelic drugs and spiritual healing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

BERKELEY, Calif. In his new book, " Changing Our Minds: Psychedelic Sacraments and the New Psychotherapy ," award-winning author and former religion reporter Don Lattin looks at how therapy sessions with psychedelic drugs are helping heal the psychological and spiritual woes of cancer patients, alcoholics, war veterans and the seriously depressed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Ryan Goldsman 20,930
Warriors to the White House? 6 hr Become a vigilante 1
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) 6 hr G Thug 30
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 16 hr Fair Balanced 17,511
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 9 cliche black stan... 1
Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08) Jun 7 Charlie 31
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Jun 5 Juan 3,262
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Alameda County was issued at June 13 at 12:56PM PDT

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,737,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC