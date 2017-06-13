'Changing Our Minds' explores psychedelic drugs and spiritual healing
BERKELEY, Calif. In his new book, " Changing Our Minds: Psychedelic Sacraments and the New Psychotherapy ," award-winning author and former religion reporter Don Lattin looks at how therapy sessions with psychedelic drugs are helping heal the psychological and spiritual woes of cancer patients, alcoholics, war veterans and the seriously depressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|Warriors to the White House?
|6 hr
|Become a vigilante
|1
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|G Thug
|30
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|16 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,511
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 9
|cliche black stan...
|1
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC