California woman charged with shoving meth in toddler's mouth
Prosecutors have charged a 36-year-old woman with shoving meth in a toddler's mouth at People's Park in Berkeley on Monday afternoon. Sayyadina Thomas, who has two prior felony convictions, was charged Wednesday with felony child abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|15 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,508
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC