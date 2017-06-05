California Supreme Court to hear chal...

California Supreme Court to hear challenge to speed up executions

Read more: Pasadena Star-News

LOS ANGELES >> The California Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over a ballot initiative designed to speed up executions that could fundamentally change the way the court handles death penalty appeals. Death penalty opponents are challenging a ballot measure passed by a slim majority of voters in November that aimed to reform a dysfunctional system that hasn't executed a condemned killer in more than a decade.

