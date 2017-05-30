Cal the only program to decline College Gameday.
At a recent conference, ESPN College Gameday producer Lee Fitting put out a piece of trivia that will certainly infuriate a ton of California Golden Bears fans, and provide us a glimpse into the issues Cal has historically faced in promoting its athletic programs. Cal had the chance to host College Gameday in the past...and said no.
Start the conversation, or Read more at California Golden Blogs.
