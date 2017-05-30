Cal the only program to decline Colle...

Cal the only program to decline College Gameday.

At a recent conference, ESPN College Gameday producer Lee Fitting put out a piece of trivia that will certainly infuriate a ton of California Golden Bears fans, and provide us a glimpse into the issues Cal has historically faced in promoting its athletic programs. Cal had the chance to host College Gameday in the past...and said no.

