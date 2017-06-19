Cal legacy Mayan Ahanotu visits Berkeley with his dad Chidi on Father's Day
Like father, like son? Mayan Ahanotu took a trip up to Berkeley with his dad Chidi this past Father's Day weekend. Could he potentially follow in his footsteps to become another Golden Bear? Ahanotu currently goes to school at Berkeley Prep in Tampa .
