Book Discussion: Strangers in their own Land

On Wednesday, June 14th, 5 - 6 PM, in the Witherle Memorial Library, Margie Olivari and Barbara Fleck will lead a discussion on renowned sociologist Arlie Hochschild's book Strangers in their own land: anger and mourning on the American Right. Strangers in their Own Land follows Hochschild on a thought-provoking journey from her liberal hometown of Berkeley, California, deep into Louisiana bayou country-a stronghold of the conservative right.

