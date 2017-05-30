Book Discussion: Strangers in their o...

Book Discussion: Strangers in their own Land

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

On Wednesday, June 14th, 5 - 6 PM, in the Witherle Memorial Library, Margie Olivari and Barbara Fleck will lead a discussion on renowned sociologist Arlie Hochschild's book Strangers in their own land: anger and mourning on the American Right. Strangers in their Own Land follows Hochschild on a thought-provoking journey from her liberal hometown of Berkeley, California, deep into Louisiana bayou country-a stronghold of the conservative right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... 5 hr simone 1
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 27 Fair Balanced 17,497
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) May 23 Your Service Prov... 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,491,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC