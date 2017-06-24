Bob Dylan plays "Free Bird" for a screaming fan
During a concert, this June, someone at Berkeley, CA's Greek Theater called out "FREE BIRD!" Naturally, rock and roll legend Bob Dylan obliged. [Video Link] Comic genius Tim Heidecker, who is roughly 50% of Tim and Eric , has yet again created something I find very funny.
