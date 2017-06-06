The House Tuesday voted 95-0 for a bill that works to ensure college students can choose to hear all speech on campus without interference, however unwelcome the speaker is by other groups. Bill aimed at protecting speech on college campuses heads to governor The House Tuesday voted 95-0 for a bill that works to ensure college students can choose to hear all speech on campus without interference, however unwelcome the speaker is by other groups.

