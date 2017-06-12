Berkeley's Comal to Expand With Complementary, Fast-Casual Restaurant
Comal is expanding it's California-inspired Mexican footprint with a an all-day, fast-casual restaurant in downtown Berkeley. The new spot will take over the space currently occupied by Phil's Sliders, a tot-and-small-burger-heavy restaurant that will close at the end of June after six years of business, according to Berkeleyside.
