Berkeley's Annual Juneteenth Festival Celebrates the Legacy of the City's South Side
Clockwise from top left: Berkeley Juneteenth organizers Lucky R. Thomas, Delores Cooper, Orlando Williamske, William Varner, David Varner, Ken Tramiel Sr., Larence Brook. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Berkeley only became a tribute to the Civil Rights leader in 1984.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,509
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC