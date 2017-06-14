Berkeley to discuss police involvement with federal security programs
The purchase of an armored van for the police department, and the city's participation in regional and federal anti-terrorism and intelligence programs, are the subjects of a special City Council meeting set for June 20. The 6 p.m. meeting will be held in the Longfellow Middle School Auditorium at 1500 Derby St., which can accommodate a much larger audience than the council chamber in the Old City Hall. The armored, bulletproof van - the city favors the terminology "specially equipped panel van" - would be purchased from Phoenix-based The Armored Group for $205,373, including $125,373 from federal Urban Area Security Initiative regional funds and $80,000 from the city's Asset Forfeiture Fund.
