Berkeley Proposes Plastic Straw Ban, Reaching Peak Berkeley

Following the success of its soda tax , Berkeley is now focusing on soda accessories with a proposed ban of disposable plastic straws at bars, restaurants, and coffee shops. The characteristically Berkeley proposal was put forward by City Council members last week, which was then referred to the city's Community Environmental Advisory Commission and Zero Waste Commission.

