Berkeley police log for May 24 - 31
Assaults: Assaults were reported in the 1900 block of Center Street, in the 1600 block of University, at Adeline and Emerson streets and 2400 block of Grant Street. Thefts: Thefts were reported in the 2800 block of Adeline, in the 2400 block of Fulton Street and in the 1800 block of Berkeley Way.
