Berkeley police log for June 8-14

Berkeley police log for June 8-14

Assaults: Assaults were reported in the 1000 block of University Avenue, in the 3100 block of Eton Avenue, in the 1600 block of Shattuck Avenue, in the 2200 block of Sacramento Street and in the 1600 block of Milvia Street. Robberies: Robberies were reported at Shattuck Avenue and Center Street, in the 2400 block of Shattuck Avenue and in the 2500 block of Sacramento..

