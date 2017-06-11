Berkeley police log for June 1-7
Commercial burglaries: Commercial burglaries were reported in the 1400 block of University Avenue, in the 1000 block of Gilman Street and in the 3000 block of Colby Street. Stolen vehicles: Vehicles were reported stolen in the 700 block of Peralta Avenue and in the 2600 block of Ellsworth Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,510
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 9
|cliche black stan...
|1
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC