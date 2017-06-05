Berkeley Playhouse's 2016-17 Season to Swing to a Close with TARZAN

Closing out the record-breaking 2016-17 season at Berkeley Playhouse is Tarzan, the pulse-pounding musical adventure based on Disney's Oscar winning animated film and the classic novel, by Edgar Rice Burroughs. Featuring a score from seven-time Grammy Award-winner Phil Collins , and book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang , Tarzan is the story of a unique family drawn together by fate and bound by love.

