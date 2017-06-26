Berkeley Newcomer Pompette Works Up t...

Berkeley Newcomer Pompette Works Up to 2.5 Bauer Stars

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Eater

In Berkeley, the latest project from the ever-growing network of Chez Panisse alumni apparently got off to a rough start. The transformation of Cafe Rouge into Pompette "didn't address what, on opening, was a major problem," Michael Bauer writes this week , and "the debut of Pompette seemed amateurish."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
third annual native american walk for sobriety,... 4 hr ghostdancer1890 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr True That 20,946
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Sun Sally 3
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jun 22 Fair Balanced 17,522
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Jun 16 A Thought 31
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,064 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC