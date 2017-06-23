Berkeley: Changing the Culture
The City of Berkeley is blessed with many hard working wonderful employees. Yet there is no denying that something is fundamentally wrong with the way the Department of Planning and Building works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Sweet J
|17,524
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|third annual native american walk for sobriety,...
|15 hr
|ghostdancer1890
|1
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Sun
|Sally
|3
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC