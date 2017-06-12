Berkeley, California Neurology Practice Adds Calmare(R) Pain Management Therapy
Dr. Ellis's medical practice treats chronic pain in patients suffering from trigeminal neuralgia, peripheral neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome , headaches and migraines. After an in-depth evaluation process which included the successful treatment of her patients with chronic neuropathic pain, Dr. Ellis has recently added this very promising therapy, also known as "Scrambler Therapy".
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|9 min
|DENG
|17,516
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|Zag
|29
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 9
|cliche black stan...
|1
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC