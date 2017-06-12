Berkeley, California Neurology Practi...

Berkeley, California Neurology Practice Adds Calmare(R) Pain Management Therapy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Dr. Ellis's medical practice treats chronic pain in patients suffering from trigeminal neuralgia, peripheral neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome , headaches and migraines. After an in-depth evaluation process which included the successful treatment of her patients with chronic neuropathic pain, Dr. Ellis has recently added this very promising therapy, also known as "Scrambler Therapy".

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 9 min DENG 17,516
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,928
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) 23 hr Zag 29
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 9 cliche black stan... 1
Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08) Jun 7 Charlie 31
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Jun 5 Juan 3,262
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... Jun 3 simone 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC