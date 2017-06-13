Berkeley briefs: School district enacts developer fees; free documentary screenings
Developers now must pay one-time school facility fees to the Berkeley Unified School District, intended to defray costs of providing for the additional students they generate. The fees were approved by the school district board earlier this year and went into effect June 8. They cover new residential, commercial and industrial projects, as well as residential additions of 500 square feet or more.
