Berkeley briefs: Grizzly Peak robberies prompt police warning

Alameda County Sheriff's deputies kick back in People's Park after clearing out the occupants on May 15, 1969. A photo exhibit documenting Bay Area social history and movements over the last 50 years will run through Aug. 20 at the Berkeley Art Center, 1275 Walnut St. "Resistors: 50 Years of Social Movement Photography in the Bay Area," curated by Melanie and Ken Light, opens June 29. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

