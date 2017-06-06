Berkeley, A Look Back: Work begins on Shipyard Railway to Richmond in 1942
A new railway was coming to Berkeley, the Berkeley Daily Gazette reported 75 years ago, June 10, 1942. Called the "belt line" in press reports, this would become the Shipyard Railway, notable for transporting thousands of workers each day to and from the wartime Kaiser shipyards on the Richmond waterfront starting in January 1943.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,504
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Mon
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC