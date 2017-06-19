Berkeley, A Look Back: Residents step...

Berkeley, A Look Back: Residents step up to buy war bonds

CREDIT: BERKELEY HISTORICAL SOCIETY *The Berkeley Gazette ran this picture June 23, 1942, of UC alumnus James Doolittle sitting at the controls of a B-25, the same type of plane he commanded when bombing Tokyo in the famed "Doolittle raid" earlier that year. * Berkeley was investing splendidly in United States war bonds 75 years ago, the Berkeley Daily Gazette reported June 22, 1942.

