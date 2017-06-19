Berkeley, A Look Back: Residents step up to buy war bonds
CREDIT: BERKELEY HISTORICAL SOCIETY *The Berkeley Gazette ran this picture June 23, 1942, of UC alumnus James Doolittle sitting at the controls of a B-25, the same type of plane he commanded when bombing Tokyo in the famed "Doolittle raid" earlier that year. * Berkeley was investing splendidly in United States war bonds 75 years ago, the Berkeley Daily Gazette reported June 22, 1942.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Zillow
|17,516
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 15
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC