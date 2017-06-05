Bacteria release aphrodisiacs that pu...

Bacteria release aphrodisiacs that put others in mood for sex

Bacterial secretions put protozoans in the mood for sex. This unexpected aphrodisiac may open the bedroom door for microbiologists to study sexual behaviour in many poorly understood species - and perhaps even in the earliest animals.

