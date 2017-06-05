Bacteria release aphrodisiacs that put others in mood for sex
Bacterial secretions put protozoans in the mood for sex. This unexpected aphrodisiac may open the bedroom door for microbiologists to study sexual behaviour in many poorly understood species - and perhaps even in the earliest animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|19 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,508
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC