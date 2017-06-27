As 'fake news' accusations fly, UC Berkeley students verify and document
As politicians in Washington and elsewhere throw allegations of "fake news" at reports that don't fit their preferred narratives, a team of about 100 university students from around the world are wrapping up their first year of a program that helps strike back at those claims. The University of California, Berkeley launched the first university-based open source investigations lab last year to document and verify reports of human rights violations for international advocacy organizations and courts.
