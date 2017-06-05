Art Escape: Some of the Summer's Best Museum Offerings
Forty-five life-sized clown sculptures will overtake BAMPFA during the only West Coast stop for Ugo Rondinone: the world just makes me laugh. For museums across the East Bay and beyond, summer is the season they showcase their brightest and best exhibitions.
