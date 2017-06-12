After 41 years, Berkeley sci-fi books...

After 41 years, Berkeley sci-fi bookstore Dark Carnival is

After 41 years serving an enthusiastic customer base of sci-fi geeks and proud comic-book nerds in Berkeley, Dark Carnival, at 3086 Claremont Ave., is closing up shop. Its sister store, The Escapist , which is two doors down on Claremont, may also shutter if sales don't pick up.

