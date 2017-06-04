Admiral, sower of Berkeley wildflowers made history 75 years ago

Admiral Chester Nimitz, the commander of the Pacific Fleet during World War II, became a national hero during the pivotal battle for control of Midway 75 years ago this week, nowhere more than in the Bay Area, where he was a presence before and after the war. The small but strategic Midway atoll was the target of Japanese invasion forces and Nimitz, planning moves and issuing orders from Pearl Harbor, successfully anticipated and defended against the action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.