Admiral, sower of Berkeley wildflowers made history 75 years ago
Admiral Chester Nimitz, the commander of the Pacific Fleet during World War II, became a national hero during the pivotal battle for control of Midway 75 years ago this week, nowhere more than in the Bay Area, where he was a presence before and after the war. The small but strategic Midway atoll was the target of Japanese invasion forces and Nimitz, planning moves and issuing orders from Pearl Harbor, successfully anticipated and defended against the action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|6 hr
|Eric
|3,259
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Sat
|simone
|1
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 27
|Fair Balanced
|17,497
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC