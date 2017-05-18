Activist Lehman Brightman, who taught and made history, has died

Lehman L. Brightman, a longtime East Bay resident, Contra Costa College professor and Native American activist, died Sunday, May 18, 2017 at Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek. Lehman L. Brightman, a proud member of the Sioux tribe, activist and longtime East Bay college history professor who rebelled against the U.S. government's account of history, died Sunday.

