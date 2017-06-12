Aaron Rodgers returns to Cal, meets with head coach Justin Wilcox
For the first time since the end of the Jeff Tedford era, we have an Aaron Rodgers sighting on the UC Berkeley campus . After showing signs that he's reembracing his Cal roots, Rodgers made it up to Memorial Stadium to connect with California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox .
